Dry conditions continue Monday, low clouds moving into coastal and interior valleys

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It’s been such a beautiful weekend so far! Dry conditions will continue through this week.

It got somewhat warm this afternoon due to a flat upper-level ridging of high pressure that moved over the southwestern portion of California, with varying amounts of high clouds in the sky.

The sunshine continued through the afternoon and was mostly clear as winds trended offshore this morning.

The morning offshore winds helped temperatures to warm to a few degrees above normal.

Breezy to gusty southwest-to-northwest winds can be expected across the area Sunday afternoon as pressure gradients turned onshore.

Marine layer clouds will be moving into some coastal and interior valleys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Sunday night into Monday morning.

The low clouds may push into the Cuyama Valley due to a northeasterly flow increasing in that area.

Periods of gusty north-to-northeasterly winds can be expected mainly for the mountains and the south coast of Santa Barbara County. The wind will be strongest during the night and morning hours.

Temps in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County should stay a few degrees below normal on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, most areas away from the coast should be several degrees above normal.

The warmest day of the work and school week will be on Wednesday and we will see temps warming up in the inland coast and valleys. They will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Advisories:

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from 3 a.m. Monday, February 17 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 18.

The advisory is in place due to a moderate west-northwest swell that will arrive in the area Monday, bringing advisory-level surf to the northwest and west-facing beaches of the Central Coast. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected with local sets to 15 feet.