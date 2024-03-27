Dry conditions end on Wednesday due to showers moving into the region

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday. I hope you are having a great day so far! We’ve seen some dry conditions for the early half of this workweek, but there will be a slight shift in the weather pattern as we get closer to the weekend.

Here’s a look at the latest weather headlines on the Central Coast:

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy through Wednesday with a slight warming trend. A weak system will bring light rain to the Central Coast on Thursday. A more significant storm is moving into the region by Friday and will last through the weekend, possibly bringing heavy precipitation and gusty winds.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Weak high pressure over the region will last through Wednesday and will maintain fair weather with just some breezy conditions across the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County. Some areas in Santa Barbara County will see morning stratus clouds across the coast and valleys. By the afternoon, the Central Coast could see some

clouds in the forecast.

On Wednesday, we expect further warming with light winds throughout most of the area. Temps today will range throughout the 60s and near the 70s.

The high pressure will break down Wednesday night, allowing a weak cold front to pass through the Central Coast early Thursday.

Models have indicated that some very light rain could occur in Santa Maria and other surrounding cities with mainly a quarter inch or less of precipitation. Other areas will see increasing mid and high-level clouds with more widespread stratus in the coast and valleys with cooler temperatures.

A much stronger system will arrive by Friday afternoon along the Central Coast and evening farther south. Rain is expected to continue through the weekend.

Don’t forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Forecast for the latest weather headlines. Have a great Day, Central Coast!