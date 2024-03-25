Dry conditions for Monday with advisories in place

Good morning central coast!

We start off the week with dry conditions, but we’ll be seeing some showers at the end of this week once more and temperatures in the low to mid sixties throughout the week.

But first lets take a look at all the advisories we have in place right now:

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches have a high surf advisory in place until this afternoon at 6pm.

With that comes an increased risk for ocean drowning, rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and large breaking waves can cause injury, so stay safe in the beaches if you’re planning to be out there.

olivia

Another advisory affecting the coast, but more specifically the actual ocean is a gale warning set in place now until Tuesday 3am. We can expect wind gusts of 20 to 30 kt and combined seas 13 to 16 ft when conditions are worst.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

One last advisory in the Santa Barbara county coast is a wind advisory until Tuesday 3am. Expect strong winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. If you're driving in these areas make sure to use extra caution, and secure outdoor objects!

olivia

Temperatures in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo are looking cooler than the past week, and we’re expecting windy conditions starting Tuesday. We wont need umbrellas until Friday though!

ogb

As for Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, temperatures will start to cool wid-week, and rain will occur this Saturday.