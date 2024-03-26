Dry conditions for today, weekend showers ahead

Good morning Central Coast!

We've started off the week with some dry conditions and the good news (if you don’t like the rain) is that you won’t be needing an umbrella until the end of the week!

We are expecting mostly clear skies Tuesday for coastal cities, with temperatures reaching the 60s, and slightly cooler temperatures for beach and inland areas.

There is currently one wind advisory for Santa Barbara County that will be in place until Wednesday 3am. Expect wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, and be prepared to secure any outdoor objects you may have in your backyard!

We are anticipating another cold storm system expected to arrive Friday. This system looks more significant than the one we had last weekend. .50-2” of rain is likely and this time even more wind is likely.

Temperatures across San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles this week will start dropping from the mid 60s Thursday, so make sure to be dressed appropriate for the cooler temps and windy weather that is forecasted.

As for Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, a similar drop in temperatures will come Thursday, with windy conditions starting Wednesday.