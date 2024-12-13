Dry conditions Friday, second round of light rain expected on Saturday

Weather headlines:

-Dry weather is expected through Friday with areas of frost during the early morning hours.

-Another system will sweep through the Central Coast on Saturday, with the highest rainfall north of Point Conception. However, light rain is expected.

-Temperatures will mostly be a few degrees below normal through the weekend.

-A warming trend is expected next week.

Detailed forecast:

On the Central Coast, skies were partly to mostly cloudy early this morning thanks to lingering low-level moisture behind the weak front that moved through the area on Thursday.

The atmosphere will dry out today as a weak ridge builds into the region, with mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon.

As high pressure builds up, you can expect a few degrees of warming Friday, with high temps near or just slightly below normal.

A fast-moving upper trough will approach the area from the west tonight and then move into California by Saturday.

Clouds should increase into Friday evening, especially north of Point Conception, with mostly cloudy skies expected on Saturday.

The frontal system associated with the trough will move across the area Saturday and early Saturday night.

Models have indicated that this system will be a bit weaker and drier, and show it falling apart quickly as it moves south of Santa Barbara County.

There is a chance of rain across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Saturday morning, with a few hours of rain likely occurring from the late morning into the afternoon.

There is a chance of rain or showers in most areas Saturday evening, then clouds will decrease overnight as the trough moves east of the region and low-level flow turns northerly.

Rainfall totals with the next system should average one-quarter to one-half inch across San Luis Obispo County, with local totals over one inch in far northwest portions.

Across Santa Barbara County, rainfall totals are expected to be one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch.

Advisories:

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15th.

A Beach Hazard Statement is also in effect for Santa Barbara County until 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15th.

A large westerly swell will continue to bring high surf conditions to west-facing beaches of the Central Coast through Sunday afternoon.

Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet and dangerous rip currents can be expected along the Central Coast.

High astronomical tides approaching 7 feet during the early morning hours combined with elevated surf conditions from a westerly swell will bring a chance of minor to possibly moderate

coastal flooding to southwest California shores beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.

Normally dry beach walkways and parking lots may see tidal overflows and minor coastal flooding.

There is a chance that beach erosion may occur.