Dry conditions remain in place for the remainder of the weekend

Weather headlines:

-Dry and warm weather is expected for the remainder of the weekend.

-Cool and cloudy conditions are expected for the upcoming work week as a series of storms will bring more rain and mountain snow to California.

-A stronger system will arrive in California Wednesday into early Friday.

Detailed forecast:

A ridge of high-pressure is bringing clear skies and warm temps this weekend across the Central Coast and Southern California.

But as the sun sets, temperatures will start to feel cooler.

Expect chilly overnight conditions with some valleys getting close to freezing just before the sun rises.

However, temperatures will be warming up quickly into the 70s for some communities in the interior on Sunday.

Models continue to indicate that dry conditions are in the forecast for Monday.

On Tuesday, the next system headed near the region partially cuts off and takes a more southerly track.

There is a chance for some light rain on Tuesday, but mainly south of Point Conception with amounts generally a quarter inch or less.

As the cloud coverage begins to increase, a cooling trend will be in place Monday into Tuesday.

The second and much stronger system comes in Wednesday into early Friday.

No advisories have been issued at this time.