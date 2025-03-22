Dry conditions through the weekend, significant warm up begins Sunday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Friday. I hope you all have had a wonderful work and school week.

We are going to see clear conditions through the afternoon with temperatures slightly above normal across California.

However, a weak upper-level trough will increase onshore flow late Friday night through Saturday, with possible low clouds due to a strengthening marine layer, but the coverage should be minimal.

On Saturday afternoon, the sea breezes will be quite gusty, especially through the passes and canyons.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler on Saturday near the coast and valleys.

An upper-level ridge will begin to strengthen on Sunday bringing a warming trend to California through early next week, with significantly above-normal temperatures.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely peak on Monday over southeast California and southwest of Arizona.

Light north-to-northeast winds away from the coast, combined with a shallow marine layer, will support highs on Monday around 20 degrees above normal in most areas.

As always, have a fabulous weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie