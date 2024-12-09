Dry offshore winds increase the fire weather threat

A dynamic weather pattern is unfolding across the region this week. A significant Santa Ana wind event will developed in SoCal this afternoon and peaks overnight into Tuesday, bringing damaging winds and critical fire weather conditions. Locally it is not nearly as strong as SoCal but offshore flow will dominate through midweek, maintaining dry and breezy conditions with low humidity. By late week, a cooling trend and potential rain for northern areas, including San Luis Obispo County, are in the forecast. Gusty northerly winds are also possible Thursday night into Friday.

Short Term (Today - Wednesday):

Tonight into Tuesday:

A strong high-pressure system building over the Great Basin will drive locally strong offshore winds, peaking overnight into early Tuesday. This system will bring gusts between 40-60 mph in mountain passes and canyon areas, with isolated gusts of 70-80 mph possible in higher terrain in Southern California. Locally 15-25 NE winds will gust to 45mph and a wind advisory and Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning has been issued.

Fire Weather:



Relative humidity will drop to 8-15%, significantly increasing fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in effect.

Temperatures:

Lows in the 20s and 30s inland to 40s across coastal valleys. Wind-sheltered areas could see freezing temperatures, particularly in interior valleys.



Tuesday-Wednesday:

Offshore winds will continue into Wednesday, though a gradual weakening is expected by Tuesday night. The strongest winds will shift southward but could still impact Santa Barbara County foothills and passes. Expect clear skies, dry conditions, and continued fire weather concerns due to low humidity.

Temperatures: Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, cooler than Monday.

Long Term (Thursday - Weekend):

Thursday-Friday:

A pattern shift brings onshore flow and cooler weather. A trough moving through Northern California will introduce a chance of light rain, mainly in San Luis Obispo County, late Thursday into Friday. While precipitation amounts will likely be light, it marks a change to a more unsettled pattern.

Gusty northerly winds are possible Thursday night, especially in passes and canyons. Temperatures will cool further, with highs in the 60s along the coast and in the valleys.

Saturday-Sunday:

Uncertainty remains in the extended forecast, but current models suggest a mix of partly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Another weak system could bring additional light rain to northern areas Saturday but like Thursday any accumulation would be very light.

