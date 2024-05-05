Dry, warm, and windy conditions are in the forecast for the upcoming workweek

Hello, Central Coast! There were partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine for most areas on Sunday! Luckily the cold system only brought light amounts of rain to the area and didn't stick around for too long. Winds will continue to be breezy and gusty for the remainder of the weekend as we transition to the new workweek.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

On Saturday, a cold storm system moved across the Central Coast and shifted east. This system left behind cooler temperatures and gusty west-to-northwest winds. A warming trend will begin on Monday and will continue through Wednesday. There is little change expected in the forecast next weekend. Lastly, gusty northerly winds are expected in the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County.

Extended forecast:

The cold storm system has finally left the Central Coast, leaving some cool and blustery winds across the area, especially near the coast and in the mountains. Winds are expected to settle down in most areas overnight.

However, the gusty northerly flow will continue across the Central Coast through the mid-week and chances are high that wind advisories will be needed most of if not all days, at least for the late afternoon and overnight hours across southern Santa Barbara County and possibly in the I5 corridor as well.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The Wind Advisory in Santa Barbara County ends at 3 a.m. on Sunday, while the Wind Advisory for San Luis Obispo County ends this evening at 9 p.m.

On Monday, temperatures will be warmer, especially for the inland communities, as heights rise and offshore flow creates some downslope warming. These winds will either eliminate or at least minimize any marine layer return. High temps may creep back into the lower 80s across the warmest valleys on Monday.

Here’s your KSBY 7-day Microclimate forecast! Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday as a high-pressure ridge over the eastern Pacific nudges closer to the coastline. Temps will not be quite as warm at the coast which, despite the light offshore flow, will still get a decent sea breeze each afternoon. While ocean temps will mostly be in the high 50s, that sea breeze will cut into the temperatures quite a bit near the coast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.