Dry weather and warming temperatures on the Central Coast through Thursday

Dry weather and warming temperatures are expected on the Central Coast through Thursday. Gusty northerly winds from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with a slight chance of light rain for San Luis Obispo County.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.