Dry weather continues, high clouds are expected through Tuesday

Weather headlines:

-Dry weather will continue through at least next Sunday.

-Night and morning coastal low clouds may appear on Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Varying amounts of high clouds can be expected through Tuesday and next weekend, with mostly clear skies in between.

-Temperatures will be above normal throughout the period.

Detailed forecast:

Mostly sunny skies were in the forecast for early Sunday afternoon with little change through sunset.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon were about 5-10 degrees above normal.

The warmest inland coast, valleys, and lower mountains will top out in the 70s.

Onshore flow developed for the coast and adjacent valleys.

Weak upper-level troffiness for the most part will move over the area tonight through Monday night.

A weak upper-level low is forecast to develop along the southern California coast Tuesday then drift off to the east into Arizona through Wednesday.

Upper-level ridging will nose into northern California from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

This upper-level pattern will result in a northeasterly flow aloft Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Marine layer low clouds and fog are expected to develop along portions of the Central Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning and for much of the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It would not be out of the question to see some patchy dense fog along the Central Coast.

Varying amounts of mid and high-level clouds are expected to move back into the area later tonight through Tuesday morning. Cloud cover will be partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Breezy offshore flow can be expected for the inland foothills and mountains each night and morning.

A light to breezy diurnal wind pattern is forecast for the coast and valleys each day.

High temps will continue to be about 5-10 deg above normal away from the coast Monday through Wednesday.

The warmest valleys should reach into the 70s each day, with mid-60s to around 70 degrees for the inland coastal areas, and lower mountains.