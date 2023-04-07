Easter weekend weather starts to warm again

Temperatures Friday took a hit. Thursday the area saw a lot of upper 60s and some lower 70s. It was back into the 60s today with a lot of cloud cover for the sun to fight thru. There is a cold front in Northern California providing showers there but locally it is mostly just clouds and onshore winds with slightly cooler temps.

This front dissipates and high pressure starts to build over the weekend. While Saturday still looks partly cloudy the temperatures do start to warm a little. Temps jump higher Sunday as high-pressure noses in from the southwest.

Temps likely peak Sunday as the high-pressure ridge peaks. I think we’ll see 70s for most coastal valleys, but interior valleys should see mid-70s or better. Monday temps near the coast look to fade a little with continued cooling into the middle of the week as some trough activity to the north encourages more onshore flow.

The extended forecast continues to be a challenge outside day 7.

Models had been flip-flopping around but now there is more agreement in the 8-14 day that near average temps are more likely without any significant chance of meaningful rain.

