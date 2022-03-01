Enjoy the 80s today...cold air and rain are on the way!

Happy March Central Coast! Today is the start of Meteorological Spring (March April & May) and it is really feeling like summer for some locations.

Here is a look back at the rainfall we saw, or didn't see, over the month of February.

To start off the morning we saw mild conditions and we will continue to see warming today. Highs will top out 15-20 degrees above normal today. There will be some strong gusts today (15-30 mph) but other than that it will be a picture perfect day, and the warmest day we will see for a little while.

The first day of March (and first day of meteorological spring) is shaping up to be a wonderful one! Lots of sunshine and temperatures into the 80s today will pair with some gusty winds. Enjoy it though, the 50s will return by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/8IsRXJJyvb — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 1, 2022

Wednesday will act as a transition day before much cooler weather moves in. The morning hours will be very similar to the past few days, highs will remain 10-15 degrees above normal, but in the evening a strong cold front will push through, dropping temperatures quickly and shifting winds onshore. More marine influence, and possibly some dense fog will move in Wednesday overnight.

Thursday it will be easy to feel the change. Highs will plummet into the low 60s with cloudy and gusty conditions.

Some circulation will form following the front Thursday night into Friday morning. That will bring us our best chance for rain. The overnight hours have the potential to bring up to 2/3" of rain by the time the system leaves our region.

Storm total forecasts are still a bit unreliable this far out but we will keep a close eye on them going forward. In my opinion areas over 1/2 " are completely possible during this storm but may be highly localized.

Once the front pushes east on Friday we will be left with some more chilly conditions into the weekend and even early next week.

Enjoy todays temperatures in the 80s because they will not last. Cooler conditions with more marine influence move in on Wednesday. Thursday evening into Friday will bring a rain chance before clearing out with lots of sunshine to start off next week on the chilly side. pic.twitter.com/GwLcZFMRNJ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 1, 2022

Have a great day Central Coast! Be sure to enjoy these temps while they last!