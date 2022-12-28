Enjoy the break from the rain, more is on the way

Good Morning Central Coast!

As expected rain returned Tuesday and this is just the first in a series of systems into and past the New Year. As of Wednesday morning, many locations have already picked up more than 1.5". Check out rain totals here.

Rain from this system will continue into the evening and activity should be done by Wednesday morning.

There will be a short break in the rain on Wednesday before more showers return Thursday.

Then a less perfect break Friday before more rain returns on New Year's Eve (Saturday). But perhaps the most interesting thing to look at in the extended forecast is the potential from the 3rd-6th. The GFS model has been advertising a strong system with a decent atmospheric river connection.

So, if you add it all together (including what might still come from today's system) we could see up to 5" of rain before the 10th of Jan.

The fuel for today's system was a strong atmospheric river. It is an AR4, on a scale of 5. It already resulted in a flood advisory earlier today.

There is also a high surf advisory into Wednesday evening at 9p for 10-14ft max waves and dangerous rip.

Temps will stay on the cooler side with all the activity in the forecast into and thru the New Year. I highly recommend folks follow this forecast, especially anyone planing travel or activities around New Year's Eve.

Have a great day Central Coast!