Enjoy the start of this weekend...big changes move in next week

ITS FRIDAY CENTRAL COAST!

Be sure to get outside and enjoy our wonderful weather Friday and into Saturday, it will not last.

Temperatures will reach 70 degrees in many communities as we close out the week. This paired with low winds and sunny skies will make a nearly perfect forecast.

Get outside and enjoy the Central Coast today! Sunshine and calm winds alongside temperatures reaching towards 70 today will make for a perfect start to the weekend! pic.twitter.com/Xeh416ZZCu — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 18, 2022

As the weekend starts up dense fog and and expanded marine layer will bring in some dense fog Saturday morning for our western beaches and even in many coastal valleys. Saturday will be mild and sunny once again, as soon as the fog dissipates.

Sunday morning is when big changes move into the forecast.

A trough of low pressure will begin to sharpen along the length of the west coast and make a speedway for low pressure centers to make it to the Central Coast. First a decaying pressure front will make it to our region by Saturday afternoon. This will dramatically cool down temperatures and bring in more cloud cover. Sunday you can expect lots of cloud cover and fog at the coasts in the morning and evening.

Monday more low clouds and fog are likely before a lobe of low pressure makes its way in in the afternoon. This will do little more for our rain chances other than raise wind speeds.

Advisory level wind speeds will last into Tuesday when another low pressure lobe surges in fro the pacific northwest and bring some rain chances to the Central Coast.

The Tuesday into Wednesday rain chance will being light rain and more wind gusts. We will likely only get a few hundredths of an inch of rain along the Central Coast with this system. Thankfully rain is rain and we will take it!

Once the system clears our region clear and mild conditions will persist into the end of next week.

Friday and Saturday will be wonderful, but as we get to Sunday our pattern will shift dramatically. Cooler and cloudy conditions with some fog move in Sunday. Cool temps Monday and then a chance for light rain moves in for Tuesday. Clear and cool conditions will end next week. pic.twitter.com/sW2zH8ryZy — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 18, 2022

I hope you all have a good weekend! Happy Friday!