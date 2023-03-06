Enjoy the sunshine, active weather pattern on the horizon

Good Morning Central Coast! We have made it to the start of the week and there is a lot going on in the forecast so let's dive right in.

The weekend was a little bit of a gloomy one with much of the weekend dominated by showers and widespread cloud cover.

A weak cold front brought in bands of light showers on Sunday and kept temperatures in the low to mid 50s across the board. Rain totals can be found at this link.

For the start of our work week there is the chance for a few scattered showers once again across the region as the cold front that brought us rain all weekend clears to the south. Accumulations will be minimal on average but for the few spots that see these storms there could be up to a tenth of an inch more rain.

It will still be a cool day with highs in the 50s across the board, so better keep that coat handy.

Tuesday is finally getting a break from gray skies. You can expect a sun, cloud mix and slightly warmer conditions.

The South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley are expecting highs in the mid 50s to 60s.

San Luis Obispo County is sticking to the lower to mid 50s, but models are showing sunny skies.

Wednesday is another warmer day, but do not get to cozy with those sunny conditions because models are showing the potential of rain later in the week. Even after that the models are looking to stay on the much more active side with many rain chances expected into the later portion of March.

Here's a fun fact, thanks to the National Weather Service Los Angeles office. The National Weather Service is reporting that the average high temperature for Santa Maria during the 2022-23 winter months is 60.7 degrees, and the last time that happened was in the 1978-79 winter months.

Have a great Monday Central Coast!