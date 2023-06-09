Enjoy the sunshine, rain moves in for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

We made it to Friday and conditions are looking good, at least for today.

While there is still some cloud cover this morning it will become more patchy by this afternoon, sunshine will make for a beautiful day. This afternoon winds will shift, bringing in a northerly component will cut heating slightly keeping temps a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

Many seniors are graduating today and for those ceremonies earlier is better, by late this evening it will be cloudy and a bit gusty.

Paso Robles High – June 9 @ 6pm

Nipomo High – June 9 @ 5pm

San Luis Obispo High - June 9 @ 5 PM

Cabrillo High (Vandenberg Village) – June 9 @1 pm

More cloud cover is likely and some light scattered showers are possible on Saturday during the day.

What happens next is still a matter of some debate in the weather community. Some models show more rain and scattered thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday while other models look at that. As mostly quiet.

Right now, I am leaning toward the more active solution and have included some early showers and thunderstorms on Sunday which may actually begin Saturday night. It does look like that activity should clear the area Sunday morning so much of the day on Sunday should be alright.

After that, Monday through Thursday looks pretty quiet inland temperatures start in the low 70s next week and slowly warm to the low 80s by Thursday coastal valleys will continue to see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with beaches in the 60s. All of that is still below average but at least we should see some sunshine during that.

Have a great day Central Coast!

