Enjoy these cooler temperatures, heat will be back by the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast, we will face another day of morning clouds and mild afternoon temperatures today. It may feel like this has been the case for days on end at this point but it is coming to an end soon so enjoy it while we have mild conditions.

One interesting aspect of this morning move in alongside very dense fog that continues in the morning hours. Along many coastal valleys the fog was forced to lift rather quickly overnight to make way for additional cool air intruding at the surface. This push of the fog upwards has forced out some slight mist (yay precipitation!) across much of the coastal valleys. This is so minimal that there will be only trace accumulations but any added moisture is good.

Continued dense fog will limit visibility on many roads this morning through almost all of the Central Coast, other than the Santa Barbara county south coast where winds are keeping fog at bay.

More cool temps, 60s at the coasts, 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s in the interiors will continue once again. This cooldown is still the doing of a trough sitting just off out coast but it is on the move.

This trough is around today and tomorrow but lifts out to close the week. The pattern will then be dominated by a ridge of high pressure which will crank interior temps back to near or just over 100. Coastal valleys look near average due to marine influence.

A look at the deeper extended forecast shows a run of warmer than average temperatures are likely in the 8-14 day forecast.