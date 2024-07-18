Excessive heat inland into the middle of next week

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties' residents prepare for a week of contrasting weather conditions. While coastal areas will enjoy pleasant temperatures, the inland regions are gearing up for excessive heat. This isn't the first heatwave of the year or even the month:

Here’s a detailed look at what to expect with this next heatwave:

Current Conditions

In San Luis Obispo County, coastal areas like Morro Bay and Pismo Beach will be experiencing some early low clouds that will be locally dense at times. Highs will generally be in the 60s at the beaches, even while inland heat soars.

Inland areas such as Paso Robles are already feeling the heat, with temperatures reaching the low 90s by midday and triple digits much of the afternoon. Santa Barbara County's coast, including Santa Barbara and Goleta, is experiencing similar mild conditions with temperatures in the 70s, while inland areas like Santa Ynez and Cuyama are seeing temperatures climb into the 90s.

Forecast for the Week

San Luis Obispo County:

-Beaches: Early low and dense clouds possible most days with some sluggish clearing. Highs will generally be in the 60s, though some beaches like Avila will see highs in the 70s and 80s.

-Coastal Areas: Daytime highs will range from the 80s to nearly 90, with nighttime temperatures dropping to the mid-50s.

-Inland Areas: Expect daytime highs to soar into the 105-110 range. Nighttime lows will offer little relief, remaining in the 60s (but it’ll take the entire overnight to drop that low)

Santa Barbara County:

- Coastal Areas: Temperatures will stay in the comfortable range of mid to upper 70s during the day, with nights cooling down to the mid-50s.

- Inland Areas: Daytime highs will consistently hit the mid-90s, with some locations reaching the upper 90s. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s.

Analysis

The excessive heat in inland areas is due to a persistent high-pressure system dominating the region. This system traps warm air and prevents it from dissipating, leading to prolonged periods of high temperatures. Coastal areas benefit from the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean, keeping temperatures more moderate.

Excessive Heat Warnings and advisories

Inland regions of both counties are under excessive heat warnings. The high temperatures, coupled with low humidity, increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. It's crucial for residents in these areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments whenever possible.

Fire Weather Warnings

Dry conditions and high temperatures also elevate the risk of wildfires. Residents should be extremely cautious with any activities that could ignite a fire, such as using outdoor grills, burning yard waste, or using equipment that can create sparks.

Conclusion

While coastal residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties can look forward to pleasant weather, those living inland should brace for a week of excessive heat. Stay informed about the latest weather updates and heed any warnings to ensure safety during this hot spell. Enjoy the sunshine responsibly and stay safe!

