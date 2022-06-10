Excessive heat warning in place for some into late Saturday

Friday the Central Coast was hot inland and warm in the coastal valleys while beaches did see either marine cooled air or actual marine clouds.

105 is the record for Paso Robles and at the writing of this story, we were just one shy at 104 (but the official climate report has not been issued yet). Elsewhere records were not seriously threatened.

Saturday we'll still see some excessive heat in the interior and the excessive heat warning and heat advisory are in place until 10pm. 100-107 degree temps are still possible in the warmest areas, up to 20 degrees above average for some.

Coastal valleys will likely be a little cooler than Friday but still above average and most in the 80s with beaches in a blend of 60s and 70s. Marine clouds look confined to beaches.

This all changes later Saturday and more-so Sunday when a trough of low pressure pushes into California. Not only will marine clouds make it further inland, but temps everywhere also look to drop with the most dramatic changes being inland where high could even retreat back into the upper 80s.

This change is short-lived as high pressure builds again quickly and inland temps could be back over 100 by the middle of next week.

The good news about that is that the return to heat looks short-lived as well because the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center actually calls for below-average temperatures.