Excessive Heat Warning in SLO County and interior valleys extended through Monday

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Sunday!

According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure aloft will bring hot conditions to the interior valleys, mountains, and deserts through Monday. Warmer conditions are expected to be in the coastal valleys, while the beaches will be mild and cloudy.

The interior valleys, deserts, and mountains should be similarly hot on Monday as today, with high temperatures ranging between 100 and 110, which is 10 to 15 degrees above normal temperatures.

The NWS says that the current Excessive Heat Warning in San Luis Obispo County and the interior valleys will be pushed through Monday and should be expected to expire in the evening hours at 8 pm.

If you plan to participate in outdoor activities, try to stay indoors as much as you can in order to avoid heat illness, especially for young children and the elderly.

Northwest Sundowner winds will increase around Santa Barbara tonight and peak through Monday afternoon, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph occurring in the evening hours. This should allow for better low cloud clearing south of the Gaviota coast.

Besides the Sundowner winds, southwest wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will form each day over the interior valleys and mountains. Some fair weather cumulus clouds may form over the mountains, but the threat of thunderstorms is very low.

On Monday, expect most coastal and valleys regions to peak in temperatures. Interiors will most likely see those triple-digit temps in the afternoon hours.

The Santa Barbara South Coast will warm the most, with highs in the 80s.

For the upcoming work week, there will be modest cooling. Very warm conditions will follow Tuesday and Wednesday, with more significant cooling occurring Thursday through Saturday. We may be expecting another warm-up sometime next week.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast!