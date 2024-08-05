Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in place for Tuesday's forecast

A high-pressure system is set to bring hazardous heat to the region through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

While a cooling trend is expected to begin midweek, temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal by Thursday. Additionally, dense fog is anticipated near the coast each night and through the morning hours.

Heat Advisory and Warnings

Very hot conditions are on tap away from the ocean through Tuesday, with a possibility for advisory level heat to persist into Wednesday. Much of the area away from the beach communities is under some form of heat advisory or warning.

Marine Layer and Low Clouds

A shallow marine layer will form each night and morning, particularly across the Central Coast. Patchy low clouds are expected south of Pt Conception, with the marine layer depth at 800 feet or less. Dense fog is possible wherever these low clouds form.

Wind Conditions

The Southcoast experienced a decent sundowner event on Sunday evening, with gusts nearing advisory levels. Another sundowner is forecasted tonight into Tuesday. While these winds might reach advisory levels, any gusts are expected to be marginal and spotty.

Temperature Trends

By midweek, temperatures should begin to cool as the upper high weakens and moves eastward. Increased onshore flow will aid in this cooling trend. Despite this, temperatures are still expected to remain 4 to 8 degrees above normal through Tuesday. This cooling trend may not fully mitigate the heat experienced earlier in the week.

Extended Forecast

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to flatten out on Thursday thru Sunday. Monday I’m going with a cooldown however modeling is not really clear about the temperature trend early next week.

