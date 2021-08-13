Excessive heat watch in effect this weekend for parts of Central Coast

Temperatures will reach the high-100s this weekend for some parts of the Central Coast, bringing an excessive heat watch to the area.

Starting at 10am Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service announced an excessive heat watch starts Saturday at 10am for the interior valleys in San Luis Obispo Interior Valleys. Temperatures could get as high as 110 degrees in some areas of the Central Coast.

That heat looks to avoid places like Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande; temperatures for the Santa Maria area may not break 80 all weekend, with Arroyo Grande trying to stay under 90 degrees. We could reach the low 90s in San Luis Obispo by Sunday afternoon, but a high in the low to mid-80s on Friday and Saturday could make for some beautiful weather to get outside.

The North Coast will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s throughout the weekend, but mostly cloudy skies will linger. Onshore push to the east will probably keep some coastal areas cloudy throughout Friday as well.

