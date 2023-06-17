Expect to see some sunshine for Father's Day weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Father’s Day weekend is here and temperatures are looking pretty nice in the afternoon hours this weekend. Let’s dive in!

Some low clouds lingered at the beaches early this afternoon, as sunny skies covered most of the Central Coast. We can expect little change for the rest of the afternoon.

Low clouds and fog will move back into the coast and valleys tonight into Sunday morning, then continue through much of the upcoming week during the night and morning hours.

A broad upper-level trough will move down the west coast tonight through Monday, then it will keep moving across the region through Tuesday.

Onshore pressure gradients are expected to increase tonight and continue through Monday, with the marine inversion likely to deepen each night.

On Father's Day, temperatures will range throughout the Central Coast. The north coast will see cooler temps in the low to mid-60s, while the coastal valleys will see temps in the upper 60s.

The 5 cities will see temps tomorrow ranging in the 60s, while interiors will see temps in the 80s. Some areas throughout the south coast will see slightly warmer temps in the 70s.

If you're planning to head out of town this weekend, here is what you can expect to see across California.

Have a wonderful Father's Day weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather app for all your latest weather headlines.