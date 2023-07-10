Extreme heat building into the interior valleys, will stick around into late July

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week there is some marine layer fog that will limit visibility for many coastal valleys and beaches this morning. Additionally some fog pushing into the Paso Robles area from the Salinas River Valley.

This will clear out quickly and lead to a sunny day across the region, but thankfully where the marine influence is this morning cooler temps will last into the afternoon.

Highs today will increase into the upper 90s for the interior valleys, that's a few degrees above the weekend and 10 degrees above last weeks highs. Coastal valleys will be a degree or two above normal for today.

For the next few days temps are going to heat up quickly as a high pressure ridge settles into place. Not only will it increase temps this week but for the extended forecast as well.

That high pressure will push highs at the coasts up slightly (thankfully the marine layer will stick around with moderating force) all the way through the week and into next week.

The interior valleys are really where the problem lies. Triple digits move in Wednesday and will stick around through the extended forecast.

High heat is expected for the interiors all the way into late July, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!