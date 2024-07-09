Extreme heat inland continues but an end is in sight. Fire conditions are still challenging

A prolonged and extreme heatwave continues to grip the mountains and interior areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, driven by a strong high-pressure system entrenched over the region. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against dangerous heat illness, with temperatures soaring to 105 to 115 degrees in the hottest interior locations. While a cooling trend is expected by Friday and into the weekend, inland temperatures will remain well above normal.

Weather Forecast

Today:

Some locations in Santa Barbara County ended up a few degrees lower than yesterday, due to the smoke from the Lake Fire and a deeper marine layer.

Wednesday through Thursday:

San Luis Obispo County Interior areas: temperatures ranging from 105 to 115 degrees continue.

temperatures ranging from 105 to 115 degrees continue. San Luis Obispo County Coastal valleys: low to mid 80s which is still warmer than average.

low to mid 80s which is still warmer than average. San Luis Obispo County Beaches: early and late clouds with partial clearing with highs ranging from the low 60s at coolest beaches to upper 60s elsewhere. Avila Beach will likely hit the 70s each day.

early and late clouds with partial clearing with highs ranging from the low 60s at coolest beaches to upper 60s elsewhere. Avila Beach will likely hit the 70s each day. Santa Barbara County: Similar to San Luis Obispo, interior regions will see extreme heat with temperatures between 105 and 115 degrees. Coastal valleys and the Santa Ynez Valley will remain warmer than average, with temperatures also 5-15 degrees above normal. Beaches will also generally be in the mis to upper 60s with Southcoast in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sundowner winds will persist each night through Thursday, with gusts potentially reaching 30 to 45 mph, mainly affecting the Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass area.

Friday through Monday:

A cooling trend will begin on Friday as the high-pressure system starts to weaken and a weak trough develops along the coast. Temperatures will decrease by 2-5 degrees each day through Monday, yet they will still be above normal. Excessive Heat Warnings are likely to be lifted for coastal valleys by Thursday night and for far interior locations by Saturday night. However, heat advisories may still be necessary for some areas on Friday and Sunday.

Fire Weather Forecast

Red Flag Warnings:

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains: A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 9 PM today due to gusty northwest winds and very low humidity. Winds are expected to gust between 25 to 35 mph, with relative humidity dropping to 5-15%. Little to no overnight humidity recovery is expected. Conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, particularly affecting higher elevations of the Lake Fire.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 9 PM today due to gusty northwest winds and very low humidity. Winds are expected to gust between 25 to 35 mph, with relative humidity dropping to 5-15%. Little to no overnight humidity recovery is expected. Conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, particularly affecting higher elevations of the Lake Fire. Western Santa Ynez Range and Adjacent Foothills: A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 3 PM today to 3 AM Wednesday due to gusty Sundowner winds and very low humidity. Winds will gust between 35 to 45 mph, mainly from the Gaviota hills to San Marcos Pass. Minimum relative humidity will be 5-15%, with little to no overnight recovery. This combination of hot temperatures and strong winds could lead to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Residents in areas under Red Flag Warnings should exercise extreme caution with anything that could ignite a wildfire. Those living near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org.

Stay informed on local weather conditions and heed any advisories or warnings issued by authorities.