Extreme heat is here and will stick around through the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we head into Thursday the pattern is shifting slightly, extreme heat is on the way and I think it is fair to say the next round of the heat wave is here. Our region will join much of the desert southwest with the potential for extreme temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees.

A heat advisory covers Thursday morning into Friday morning, then an excessive heat watch takes over from Friday morning into Saturday evening. Temps ease to 100-103 early Sunday into early next week and thus far no advisories have been posted for that period.

The reason for the excessive heat in the interior is the return of an upper-level ridge. Strong ridging in the upper atmosphere redevelops Thursday and the high amplitude ridge looks to remain in place much of next week. There may be some day-to-day variations in the strength of the ridge resulting in temperatures going up and down a little bit but generally, it will be hot in the interior cool at the beaches and warm in the middle.

Thankfully the extreme heat isn't everywhere, along the coasts there is enough cloud cover and fog to limit heating this morning as well as through the day.

Crucially the fog layer is only extending to about 1200 ft , this isn't enough to overcome the ridges across the region. For the marine layer to extend into the interior valleys the inversion must be deeper than our topography. For some reference it would take a marine layer extending past 1,500 ft to make its way over the Cuesta Grade into northern San Luis Obispo County.

Coastal valleys will range from the 70s to lower 80s as will the South Coast. Daytime highs at most beaches will remain in the 60s throughout the rest of the week and the coming weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center continued to think above-average temperatures are likely in their 8 to 14 day outlook.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast and stay cool!