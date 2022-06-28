Extreme heat is on its last legs, a cooldown is on the way!

Good Morning Central Coast!

The marine layer that has been keeping many locations on the cool side is continuing again this morning and just offshore it is even thick enough to register as rain on the radar. Unfortunately it is not going to bring any real rain to the coast but I think it is a good indication of just how dense some of the marine layer is this morning.

Despite its density the fog is not quite as widespread as days past. For areas seeing less marine influence this morning (mainly San Luis Obispo County coastal valleys) daytime highs will tick up a touch.

Where the marine influence is sticking around, even for the start of the morning will lower daytime temperatures greatly.

Highs will be hot today away from the coasts still upwards of 100 degrees, much cooler temps at the coasts will make a significant temperature gradient. South coast highs will be in the 70s, coastal valleys will be in the 80s and low 90s. For San Luis Obispo highs will be higher than previous days as less marine influence will make its way into the valley.

The highs in the interiors will once again be dangerously hot. This has once again prompted a excessive heat advisory in the interior valleys until 8PM.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

A cold front will push into the region Wednesday and start a days long cooling trend. More marine influence will continue to stick around over the next few days.

The cooler temps will bring interior valleys back down into the low 90s by the weekend. The merciful cooldown will not last too long with highs on the 4th of July rising again.

Have a great day Central Coast!