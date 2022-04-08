Extreme heat lingers inland as winds shift onshore

Happy Friday Central Coast! We made it through a very hot week, cooler weather will be here soon thankfully.

Happy Friday Central Coast! We made it to the end of a very hot week. Today will still be very warm but much cooler weather is on the way! Tune in this morning from 5-7 on KSBY6 for the latest on your weekend forecast. pic.twitter.com/m5ZCVnRKjd — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 8, 2022

While today's temperatures will be slightly cooler (except for the interior valleys) it will still be extremely warm.

Extreme heat is still sticking around, especially in the interior valleys as we move into another hot day. The good news is by this evening winds will shift onshore and cool temperatures dramatically for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/MjmjGiXFwG — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 8, 2022

Have a great Friday Central Coast! Be sure to stay hydrated today, check in on those who are sensitive to the heat and be sure to never leave children or pets in cars especially when it is this hot.