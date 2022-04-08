Watch
Extreme heat lingers inland as winds shift onshore

Posted at 7:57 AM, Apr 08, 2022
Happy Friday Central Coast! We made it through a very hot week, cooler weather will be here soon thankfully.

While today's temperatures will be slightly cooler (except for the interior valleys) it will still be extremely warm.

Have a great Friday Central Coast! Be sure to stay hydrated today, check in on those who are sensitive to the heat and be sure to never leave children or pets in cars especially when it is this hot.

