Extreme heat peaks Thursday although heat continues Friday

Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 09:33:42-04

Happy Thursday Central Coast! It is going to be another hot one but thankfully heat will be peaking today.

Thanks to the combination of already warm weather, offshore flow and downslope heating will peak daytime highs in the upper 90s. It will be so warm that even temperatures in the low triple digits are possible.

Be sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure and check in on sensitive family friends and neighbors.
Have a great Thursday Central Coast!

