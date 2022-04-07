Extreme heat peaks Thursday although heat continues Friday

Happy Thursday Central Coast! It is going to be another hot one but thankfully heat will be peaking today.

Happy Thursday Morning Central Coast!



The extreme heat we saw yesterday is back again today with upper 90s possible in many inland and coastal valley communities. Tune in to KSBY6 this morning from 5-7am for the latest on this continuing heat wave. pic.twitter.com/Y7X5jsuO1n — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 7, 2022

Thanks to the combination of already warm weather, offshore flow and downslope heating will peak daytime highs in the upper 90s. It will be so warm that even temperatures in the low triple digits are possible.

Yikes those are some very warm temperatures for this afternoon! Upper 90s are possible in many Central Coast communities. Be sure to hydrate and stay cool today! pic.twitter.com/dS3V29C1Np — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 7, 2022

Be sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure and check in on sensitive family friends and neighbors.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast!