Extreme heat peaks Tuesday, thankfully a cooldown is on the way

Good Morning Central Coast! For the interiors it was a hot start to the week but today will be even hotter as we add a few degrees onto those already high temperatures.

Thankfully this morning is mild even in the interiors, although the overnight lows in the interior valleys are about 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. The morning marine layer fog is less widespread than yesterday but the locations where it has settled in have very low visibility. More dense fog is expected to move up the coast from the LA basin to the Santa Barbara County south coast into the hours just before sunrise.

Heading into the daytime hours, a heat advisory has been issued. This was very much expected as highs for interior valley communities are expected to be in the 98 to 104 degree range today in the interiors of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

That heat advisory is in place starting at 9am Tuesday morning and lasting through 10PM Tuesday night. Drink plenty of fluids and remember to send the kids to school with water and cool clothing, if you live in an area affected by this heat.

As for the rest of the Central Coast closer to the coasts, temperatures will be warm, but bearable. Many of the coastal valleys will tap out in the lower 80s and many beaches could see day time highs in the low 70s.

After Tuesday the weather starts to take a turn back to cooler conditions. The interiors will cool down most, getting towards the low 90s by Thursday. Elsewhere a few degrees of cooling will knock highs back to (or slightly below) normal for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The cooling trend will stagnate heading towards the weekend, that is a good sign for comfortable weekend conditions. For many places that means beaches back to the low 60s, coastal valleys in the low to mid 70s and interiors remain on the hot side in the low to mid 90s.

Have a great day Central Coast!