Extreme heat threat diminishes inland but temps stay above normal until next week

Residents of the inland areas should brace for continued warmth, though relief is on the horizon.

Starting Wednesday, a cooling trend will commence, with more noticeable drops in temperature expected by Thursday. This weekend, we will see a brief warm-up on Saturday, but temperatures are forecasted to dip significantly early next week.

Currently, a robust upper-level high-pressure system stationed along the New Mexico/Colorado border is driving elevated temperatures across much of the southwest. This high-pressure system is projected to weaken slightly over the next few days. However, another high-pressure system from the Eastern Pacific will edge closer to California, causing temperatures to rise again on Friday and Saturday. Both high-pressure systems are expected to move away by Sunday, paving the way for a cooling trend that should bring temperatures back to near normal by Tuesday.

Today is expected to be the last day of extreme heat. A strong onshore push is anticipated to bring a more pronounced marine layer stratus pattern to the beaches and near coastal valleys. However, high clouds may disrupt this development in certain areas.

By Tuesday, a trough moving in from the north will likely lead to temperatures dropping at or below average inland levels.

Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving weather pattern.