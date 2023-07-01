Extreme heat warning continues in SLO county and interior valleys through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Saturday!

According to the National Weather Service, a hot air mass has settled into the region for the weekend.

The N.W.S. says interior valleys and mountains will see the hottest temperatures in this summer's first heatwave. While areas closer to the coast, the marine clouds and onshore flow will keep temperatures moderate.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place from now through Sunday in San Luis Obispo County and the interior valleys. Heat advisories are in effect for the interior mountains and Cuyama Valley.

Paso Robles is seeing triple-digit numbers temps reaching up to 109 degrees in the late afternoon.

Today, the morning clouds have cleared the coasts and remain clear except for the occasional ones that may develop over the mountains, but there is no expectation of any rain.

An upper high will compress the marine layer again tonight. There is a 30-50 percent chance that some areas will see dense fog possibly spreading across the coastal areas, and expect the height of the marine layer to be less than 1000 ft.

Winds are expected to slow down this evening throughout the Central Coast, but on Sunday afternoon, we are expected to have increased winds for southwest Santa Barbara County. The winds will make conditions there a bit warmer and drier.

Regional temps across California on Sunday are reaching triple-digit numbers in the valley and desert regions, while cities along the coastline are ranging in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast!