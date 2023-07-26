Extreme heat will linger for a few more days, cooler weather on the horizon

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we start off our Wednesday conditions for most communities are clear and calm, that will make way for another hot day in the interiors and above normal temps by our beaches.

Highs in the interior valleys is still in the triple digits, coastal valleys in the 80s and 70s by the coasts.

Those temps in the triple digits in the interior valleys are once again a concern. A heat advisory is in place for much of the region through 8 PM Wednesday night.

Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat related illness for sensitive populations, including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

Only minimal relief is expected Thursday with temps staying in the triple digits for a few more days. I would not be surprised if the heat advisory was extended.

A more significant cool down is expected later on in the forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!