Fall begins on Sunday but temps may feel like summer

While Southern California is still experiencing some unsettled weather, the Central Coast can look forward to a warm and sunny weekend. Fall begins Sunday with the equinox (though meteorological fall began Sept. 1st).

There were still a few early showers today but nothing as energetic as yesterday afternoon and evening. The upper low that created all the cool and unsettled weather is moving off to the east.

The Weekend and Beyond

The good news is, high pressure is building in. This means a significant warming and drying trend will take over this weekend and into early next week. However we'll have to deal with temps around 100 inland on Monday, and upper 80s in some coastal valleys.

Technical Details (for the weather geeks!)

A low-pressure system is spinning on the CA/AZ border, bringing showers and thunderstorms to areas further south and east.

Cooler air and low clouds will return tonight for beaches and near coastal valleys but expect those to clear out during the mornings this weekend.

Monday looks like the warmest day, with temperatures climbing above average, especially inland.

A slight cooling trend is coming mid-week, but overall, it's shaping up to be a beautiful stretch of weather for the Central Coast. Another deep trough of low pressure is likely around next weekend for cooler weather to return, right now it doesn't look wet.



