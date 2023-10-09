Fall is here! Temps falling significantly as the weekends extreme heat fades

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

As we kick off the week conditions are much more comfortable than how we closed out last week! With this much anticipated cool down the marine layer has returned and is dropping visibility for the morning commute.

Alongside the limited visibility there is some drizzle accumulating across the region. This will clear out quickly.

Onshore flow has developed as a strong cold front moves onto the West Coast that will drop our temps significantly.

Highs today for the beaches will return to the 60s, 70s in our coastal valleys and mid 80s for the interiors. Those temps are pretty close to normal for this time of year and represent nearly a 20 degree drop from Sunday across some communities.

Temps will fall a couple more degrees through Wednesday, at that point another high pressure will take over. This will bring temps up a touch but thankfully less than last week!

Have a wonderful Week, Central Coast.