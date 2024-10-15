Fall-like conditions continue this week with the wind expected to pick up

Tuesday will remain relatively consistent to how we started the week but a shift is on the horizon for the rest of the week.

Midweek Cooling and Drizzle

An upper-level low-pressure system will be moving over the western United States Wednesday through Thursday. This system will bring cooler temperatures and the chance of some light drizzle across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Breezy Conditions Expected

Along with the cooler temperatures, we can expect moderate to locally strong winds blowing from the northwest to north. These winds will be especially noticeable in the beach communities and coastal valleys. Winds thru the Gaviota Pass area of Santa Barbara County will need to be watched for potential advisory strength.

Warming Up for the Weekend

As we head into the weekend, a shift in wind direction will bring warmer and drier conditions. Weak to moderate winds from the north to northeast will usher in a return to more typical temperatures for this time of year.

A Closer Look at the Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some low clouds lingering along the coast.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of drizzle. Temperatures will start to cool down.

Thursday: Continued cool and cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Strong northwest winds are expected, particularly in southern Santa Barbara County.

Friday: Northerly winds will bring a slight cool down to the interior, while coastal valleys will warm up slightly.

Weekend: Mostly sunny and warmer with lighter winds.

Technical Details

For those interested in the meteorological details, the low-pressure system moving through midweek will bring increased atmospheric lift and a deepening of the marine layer. This will result in more cloud cover and a chance of drizzle. The winds we'll experience are a result of pressure gradients and the movement of air masses.