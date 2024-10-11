Fall-like conditions for the weekend and temps look steady through next week

A cooling trend is on the way for the weekend and into next week. In fact, temps Friday were already near average inland and some coastal valleys were below average for highs.

Weekend Outlook

Fall-like temperatures: Temperatures will stay mild on Saturday and continue to cool through the weekend.

More clouds: Expect more low clouds and fog, especially during the mornings and evenings, pushing further inland each day.

Windy conditions: Gusty northwest winds are likely in southern Santa Barbara County and along the Interstate 5 corridor on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Next Week's Preview

Below normal temperatures: By Monday, most of the Central Coast will see temperatures dip below average.

Cloudy mornings: Widespread low clouds and fog are expected in coastal and inland valley areas each morning.

Possible drizzle: There's a slight chance of drizzle each morning, with a small chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Technical Details

A low-pressure system moving down from the north will bring cooler air and more clouds our way. This low-pressure system will also increase the strength of our onshore flow, leading to some locally gusty winds for SW Santa Barbara County.

