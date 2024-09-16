Fall-like feel this work week

Happy Monday, Central Coast! We begin our work week with a slight chill in the air and a chance of rain in the forecast as we approach the fall season.

Today, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s at the beaches, 50s to 60s along the coast, and upper 40s to the upper 60s within the interior.

Today's highs are about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than our usual highs along the Central Coast, so it will definitely feel cool.

There will be some moderate winds present across the coast, but no advisories have been issued for our region.

We could see some drizzle today, but it’s more likely that will occur on Wednesday. On Wednesday we only expect to see a small amount of precipitation - about 1/10th of an inch or less.

Friday through Sunday, temps start warming up several degrees each day, making for a warmer weekend.