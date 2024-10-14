Fall-like temps this week with windy mid-week conditions expected

Comet: A once in a lifetime comet is visible right around sunset for the next week, but one of the better views might be tonight. I talk about the viewing and the comet in the video link included at the top of this story.

Tuesday: Expect more of the same comfortable weather we've been enjoying. Inland areas will be warm, with highs in the low 80s, while coastal communities will see temperatures in the 70s thanks to the morning marine layer and some low clouds.

Some patchy fog is possible, especially near the beaches, but it shouldn't be as dense as it was recently.

Wednesday and Thursday: A significant shift in the weather pattern is on the way.

A low-pressure system moving down from Alaska will bring much cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and even a chance of drizzle. The strongest winds are expected on Thursday, with gusts potentially reaching 55 to 65 mph in some areas, especially in southern Santa Barbara County and along the I-5 corridor. For most of the Central Coast the midweek winds will be 20-25mph in the afternoon with gusts near 30mph. It has been a while since the area has seen much in the way of wind.

Friday and Beyond: As the low-pressure system moves east, winds will shift to a more northerly direction, bringing a warming trend, especially for coastal areas. However, it will still be breezy, with gusts up to 40 or even 50 mph possible in parts of SB County as high pressure builds back in.

