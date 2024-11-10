Fall temps through the weekend

It will be mild and dry through the remainder of this weekend and into early Monday.

There will be some clouds and fog returning to the coasts and coastal valleys over night and into the early morning.

Early next week there will be some gusty winds, and potential for some light rain on Monday in some of the inland areas.

It will be drier and warmer later in the week, before the next weather system affects the region for late week and into the weekend.

Coastal Areas:

In Santa Barbara the high tomorrow is 67 and sunny, and on Monday you can expect a low of 49 to start your day, before it warms up to 66 for the high Monday afternoon. You can expect some patchy clouds on Monday.

In Lompoc the high tomorrow is 68 and sunny. Going into Monday, temperatures will be cooler in the morning, before they warm up into the mid 60s for the high. Expect mostly cloudy conditions on Monday.

For the community in Santa Maria, tomorrow is 68 and sunny. Temperatures on Monday will take a slight dip, with the high being 63, with mostly cloudy conditions.

If you are in Pismo Beach tomorrow, temperatures will reach 57 for the high, and conditions will be sunny. On Monday temperatures will reach 56, and we are expecting cloudy conditions.

In San Luis Obispo the high tomorrow is 70 degrees, with lots of sun. On Monday expect a cooler morning, before temperatures reach a high of 65 in the afternoon. There is cloud coverage expected here as well.

In Arroyo Grande tomorrow will have a high of 61 with mostly sunny conditions. Going into Monday temperatures will reach 58 with potential for some light rain.

In Cambria, you can expect a high of 59 tomorrow, with slightly cooler temperatures on Monday. Monday's high is 54.

In Morro Bay, the high tomorrow is 60 with some patchy clouds. On Monday temperatures will cool slightly, with a high of 56 degrees.

Valley Areas:

In Santa Ynez, the high will be 74 and sunny tomorrow. On Monday expect some slightly cloudy conditions, with a high of 70.

For Paso Robles, tomorrow will be sunny, with a high of 74. Going into Monday temperatures are expected to drop, with a high of 67, and patchy clouds. There is also potential for light sprinkles of rain on Monday.

In Cuyama temperatures tomorrow will reach a high of 74 with sunny skies. On Monday you can expect slightly cooler temperatures with a high 70, but conditions should still remain sunny.

In Atascadero tomorrow will reach a high of 70 with sunny skies. For Monday you can expect a high of 64, with some potential for light sprinkles.