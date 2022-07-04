Fantastic 4th of July forecast features sunshine and mild temperatures

Good Morning Central Coast, and happy 4th of July!

As we kick off Independence Day most communities will see clear conditions, that is except for western Santa Barbara county where there is some deeply entrenched fog that will limit visibility and heating today.

Elsewhere will see a few morning low clouds but overall minimal problems with those pesky morning fog conditions.

Overall the forecast for Monday is a close to rinse and repeat of Sunday, with just a few degrees knocked off the top thanks to a low pressure pushing in slightly cooler temperatures. Daytime highs, even in the interiors will be in the 70s and 80s with 60s along the coast.

We also have another round of sun downer winds expected along the Santa Barbara south coast where gusts could reach 50mph. This has prompted a wind advisory for the region lasting from 6PM Monday evening to 6AM Tuesday Morning.

This evening a few clouds could limit firework visibility in some coastal locations. The spots that run this risk the most are our beaches along the western flank of the Central Coast. A low lying marine layer will also likely trap any firework smoke below it, leading to even hazier conditions.

Looking further forward in the forecast, the trough that is keeping us cool will eventually make its way to the east of us and in its place a ridge will build. The shift in weather patterns will begin midweek, but more noticeable warming will occur Thursday through the weekend.

By Friday and Saturday temperatures will be peaking, which for the interiors that means daytime highs nearing triple digits.

The ridge will will also help get rid of the low cloud pattern we have seen every morning and evening giving clear skies the main stage for the second half of the week. Winds will also die down below advisory levels, but still be rather breezy especially in the interiors and the Santa Ynez Mountain areas.