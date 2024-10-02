Feeling hot, hot, hot!

Don't break out your Fall sweaters just yet central coast... cause there is more warm weather coming our way.

This week we are expecting temperatures well above average for this time of year, including some triple digits in the forecast in some places.

We'll break down exactly where those places are in just a bit, but first I want to bring your attention to some weather advisories you should be aware of.

There are Heat Warnings all across the Central Coast, as well as Excessive Heat Warnings. There is also a Red Flag Warning in parts of San Luis Obispo County, which just means that Wildfire danger is more severe in these areas. The maps below outline what advisories you can expect and where.

Coastal Areas:

In Santa Barbara the high is 88 tomorrow, with some fog expected. Low to mid 80s are expected for the rest of the week.

In Lompoc the high is 89, with temperatures in the high 80s through Friday, before 90 degree temps are expected this weekend.

In Santa Maria the high is 95 tomorrow with some fog. Temperatures will dip into the high 80s on Friday, before getting back up into the 90s this weekend.

In Pismo Beach tomorrow will be 84 and foggy.

In San Luis Obispo the high tomorrow 105, with another triple digit day expected on Thursday.

Valley Areas:

Triple digits expected in Santa Ynez tomorrow and Thursday, with clear skies.

In Paso Robles the high is 108, with 107 on Thursday, There is potential for triple digits this weekend as well.

In Cuyama the high is 100 tomorrow, with highs in the upper 90's throughout the rest of the week.