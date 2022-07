Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon near Paso Robles.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Windwood Road and Linne Road.

CAL FIRE SLO says four acres burned but firefighters were able to save three homes in the area.

There are no current road closures or evacuations.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say crews are expected to remain on scene for another two hours for mop-up.