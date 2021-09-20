4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

Authorities say four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of the Giant Forest in California's Sequoia National Park.

Fire officials say the trees known as the Four Guardsmen were successfully protected from the KNP Complex fire by the removal of nearby vegetation and fire-resistant material wrapped around the bases of the trees.

The KNP Complex has burned 23,743 acres as of Monday afternoon and is 0% contained.

It originally started as two separate lightning fires, the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire, which are now considered to be a single fire.

Fire officials say crews are continuing with structure protection for the Giant Forest and Lodgepole areas, but there has been no new growth in the direction of the Three Rivers community.

Meanwhile, there is no immediate word on the extent of damage to other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze called the Windy Fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of the Sequoia National Forest.

The Windy Fire was also sparked by lightning and has been burning since September 9.

On Monday, it was 4% contained and had burned 25,191 acres.

