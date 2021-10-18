After one week, fire officials reach 80% containment on the Alisal Fire

After one week of the fire fight against the Alisal Fire, fire officials reach 80% containment.

The fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 11 at around 2 p.m. near Refugio State Beach.

As of Monday morning, fire officials report the fire is 80% contained and burned 17,254 acres.

There are 1,304 fire personnel working to contain the blaze.

All evacuation warnings and orders near the fire are canceled.

According to fire officials, Gaviota, Refugio, and El Capitan State Beaches/Campgrounds will remain closed until October 24 while firefighting personnel utilizes them for staging, housing, and access.

