Air, ground resources attacking fire burning near Pozo

Fire crews are working on containing a fire that broke out in the Los Padres National Forest past Pozo on Thursday.

As of 1:30 p.m., Forest Service PIO Andrew Madsen did not have official numbers on the size of the fire, but said there was no containment or information on what sparked the blaze along Avenales Ranch Road.

Madsen said they were notified of the fire sometime after 10 a.m., adding that it was initially reported as two separate fires burning in different locations.

Due to the remote location, Madsen says they ordered as many aircraft as possible to begin attacking the flames from above until engines could arrive on scene.

He had not heard that weather conditions were interfering with the firefight.