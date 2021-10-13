Alisal Fire grows to more than 15k acres, 5% contained

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are continuing to fight the fast-growing Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County.

The fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 11 at around 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road, directly north of Refugio State Beach.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire continues to grow along the Gaviota Coast burning a total of 15,442 acres with 5% containment.

Fire officials say the harsh winds continue to be a challenge. They are working to fight the fire from the air however the winds are making it more difficult.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation order for the area of Arroyo Hondo Canyon and Refugio Canyon west of Goleta due to a wildfire. That order is expanded to the area between El Capitan Beach State Park & W Camino Cielo Rd.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd, and south of W Camino Cielo, including east of Calle Mariposa Reina, west of Arroyo Hondo.

An evacuation center is located at the Dos Pueblos High School upper parking lot at 7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta. American Red Cross is on-site assisting those in need.

Highway 101 remains closed Wednesday afternoon from the Junction with Highway 1 near Santa Ynez to Cathedral Oaks/Winchester Canyon Road. Highway 154 is the detour or I-5 for larger vehicles, according to Caltrans.

Fire officials say opening the railway and Highway 101 is a high priority.

You can find the most up-to-date information on evacuation orders by visiting readysbc.org.