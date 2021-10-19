Alisal fire nears containment, cause under investigation

Santa Barbara County Fire officials and other fire crews are nearing full containment of the Alisal Fire.

The fire broke out more than a week ago on Monday, Oct. 11 near Refugio State Beach.

As of Tuesday morning, fire officials report the fire has reached 93% containment and the number of acres burned remains at 17,254.

When the fire first broke out evacuation orders and warnings were put in place for nearby areas. Those were lifted nearly a week later on Sunday.

Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast and the railway were closed for about four days while crews made repairs to the damages done by the fire.

As of Tuesday, there are still 969 fire personnel working to get this fire fully contained.

Fire officials say they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.