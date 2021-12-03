Alisal Fire officially declared 'out'

The Alisal Fire is officially over after burning a total of 16,970 acres before being fully contained on Nov. 20.

First detected on Oct. 11, the Alisal Fire spread rapidly in the dry, riparian hills in between Gaviota and Solvang. At one point, the wildfire even reached a portion of Highway 101, closing off the road temporarily.

Announced Friday by the U.S. Forest Service, the fire can be considered 'out' when no new flames or smoke have been observed for more than 30 days.

The Burned Area Emergency Response team is now on duty to repair damages over the next few months.